The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has underscored the need for the military to be restricted from polling stations in the upcoming December 7 general elections.

The Speaker reveals that his outfit would engage the President, flagbearers of the various political parties, security services, among other stakeholders, on measures to ensure free, fair, and credible elections.

In his opening remarks in Parliament on Tuesday, June 11, Bagbin said the military must stay away from polling or voting centres unless they are called in to deal with a situation.

“We don’t want to see [the] military during the election. When there is a need to call them, they will be called, but they should not be at polling or voting centres.

“Honourable members, the clergy and notable civil society leaders will be actively involved. The signs and signals of happiness in the country are not those of assurance and hope.”

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital