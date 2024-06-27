Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), says the opposition party has put in place robust measures to deal with attempts by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to rig the 2024 general elections.

Mr. Kwetey asserted that the current government’s desperation to hold onto power is unprecedented, surpassing even the levels seen during former President John Kufuor’s tenure.

In an interview with Bernard Avle on The Point of View on Channel One TV, Mr Kwetey labelled the current administration as the most egregious perpetrator of election result manipulation.

“In the 2008 elections, which everybody would have said that after 8 years, normally it should be relatively easy for the opposition to win, it was not an easy election for us to win. We did everything we could in terms of our message and machinery. But, even those final moments, in the strong room of the Electoral Commission, we nearly lost the election,” he stated.

Mr Kwetey reiterated his belief that President Akufo-Addo will spare no effort to manipulate the election outcome, underscoring the need for vigilance and preparedness to ensure the integrity of the electoral process.

“I think, the Kufuor NPP, in opposition, we basically said that they were really not a very good government. But if you compare Kufuor’s government with the current one that we have, this alteration of NPP is the worst in my view, that we have ever had. It’s also the most desperate. Because it is the most desperate, we anticipate that we do have to expect the worst coming from them.

“If in the Electoral Commission room, they did what they did to steal the elections at the final moments. We believe that this NPP is going to do far worse. So, our machinery and the men who are pushing the machinery, the whole engineering has to be absolutely top-notch, because we’re dealing with people who will stop at nothing.

He stressed, “What you must appreciate is that in the leadership of the NPP, we have today, the levels of desperation that we see in them, we never saw that in President Kufuor. I was leading the NDC’s communication back in time when former President Kufuor was in power.

“Even though we really took him on, we need to salute former President Kufour. In comparison with what we have today, oh my God, with this particular version, not only have they misgoverned the most, disappointed the most, but they are also the group that will stop at nothing.”

