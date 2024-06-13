The Minister of Communications and Digitalisation and MP for Ablekuma West Constituency, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has urged school children and young women to embrace the numerous opportunities available in the study of information and technology.

According to her, the rapid pace of global development necessitates staying abreast of ICT advancements to address the challenges facing both the country and the world at large.

“You need to have a curious mind, have the desire to want to learn and be hungry for knowledge. So, for you being given this opportunity, especially at this young age, there’s nothing you cannot achieve if you apply your mind to it.”

“I’ll be very excited if 10 years from now, some of you become software engineers, developing programmes to solve some of the many problems in the world,” she said.

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful made these remarks during the 2024 Girls-In-ICT Coding Caravan, which took place at the Dansoman ‘A’ Cluster of Schools in Accra.

Science and technology have long been seen as male-dominated fields, with females historically sidelined in the quest for education, especially in these areas.

Efforts to correct this imbalance include the inception of Girls in ICT Day by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) of the United Nations, aimed at inspiring and encouraging girls to pursue careers in the ICT space.

In the spirit of collaboration, the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications is currently spearheading the 2024 Girls-In-ICT Coding Caravan.

This initiative focuses on teaching children in underserved areas the basics of ICT and how to use digital tools to tackle social problems.

Speaking at the event, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications, Ing. Ken Ashigbey, highlighted some areas of learning that this year’s caravan would be focusing on.

“So basically, they’re being taught the principles of building an intelligent traffic light and then they’ll all go through learning scratch, and they’ll use that to build some animations and then be taught 3D printing.”

He also announced the Chamber’s goal to move the country’s ICT teaching and examination processes from a theoretically based system to a practical one, “where young people would be able to solve real-time problems in society.”

