Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has tasked the Health Minister, Dr Bernard Okoe Boye, to utilise his role to expedite the completion of ongoing health projects in the region.

The King emphasised the importance of diligent work towards the completion of these projects, including those that are uncompleted.

He further stressed the need for adequate equipment in health facilities, with a particular focus on Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), and highlighted the importance of dialysis equipment for patient care.

These remarks were made during a courtesy visit by the Minister on Wednesday.

“The most important thing is improving healthcare. I urge you to focus on enhancing and providing equipment for critical health conditions such as dialysis and cardiovascular diseases because I’ve been informed that there is no cardiovascular machine at KATH. I understand there are financial challenges, but we need you to find a way to improve the situation.”

“I urge you to work closely with other authorities to complete the Agenda 111 projects, as well as other facilities like the KNUST hospital, Sewua, and the other health facilities in the region,” Asantehene stated.

In his response, the Minister revealed that funds have been allocated for the continuation of work on the 506-bed capacity Maternity and Children’s block at KATH, which had been halted due to financial issues.

Additionally, Dr Boye made a generous donation of GH100,000 to Otumfuo in support of the Heal Komfo Anokye Project, an initiative by the King to refurbish the health facility.