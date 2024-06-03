The Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, has charged the Electoral Commission and other branches of government to play a pivotal role in the 2024 general elections.

In an exclusive interview with Citi News, he emphasised the need for a strategy to ensure utmost peace and unity, before, during and after the December 2024 polls.

He stated that the winner of the 2024 elections will be determined by the population in Accra, and thus political parties must not take the people for granted.

“There are regulatory bodies like the EC, there are bodies that have been put in place to monitor, the arms of government, executive, judiciary, and the legislature. They have to put a strategy in place, to make sure 2024 is a peaceful event, the elections.

“Accra is the pivot of this election; Accra will decide who is the next president of this country. I tell you for a fact, so, if you are a political party and want to attain power, then Accra must be your focus.”

In his effort to advocate for peace ahead of the elections, the Ga Mantse has mounted billboards across the city, calling for unity of purpose.

He called on the Peace Council and all stakeholders to be committed to this year’s election to avert any form of chaos.

“There must be a whole holistic approach to this year’s election. The clergy must be most committed, Muslim clerics, the Chief Imam, and all the Muslim groups we have in Ghana. This is not politics, this is not a man’s show.

“This is something the national house of chiefs must be committed to, the regional house of chiefs, the traditional leaders, peace council, we have to be committed to peace. And I have started, and I say, peace and unity ahead of the 2024 elections, because we cannot have havoc.

“Because of course, I don’t want to be displaced and this is where it is going to happen if there’s anything at all. Of course, it will not happen in the North, it is here the capital, so, I have to start early to create awareness and make sure my voice reaches high and I bring to the attention of the National House of Chiefs that they commit to this year’s elections.”

—–

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital