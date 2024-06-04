Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has called on the clergy to collaborate with the government to find alternative means to complete the National Cathedral project, which has been plagued by transparency issues.

Speaking to clergy in the Greater Accra Region, Dr Bawumia acknowledged the importance of the National Cathedral but emphasised the need for the church and government to work together to explore private-sector funding options to complete the project.

“The question on the National Cathedral is a very important one. The National Cathedral, I have contributed to it personally and I believe it is a very important thing for Ghana but I think as it stands now, the church has to come together with the government and let us sit down and talk about the way forward for the National Cathedral.

“The church should come together and let’s know the best way forward, how we can even get private resources to help us complete the Cathedral.”

The National Cathedral project has faced intense public scrutiny, with minority MPs raising concerns over its expenditure and lack of transparency in fund allocation.

