The founder and president of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe has questioned President Akufo-Addo’s decision to extend the contract of the Auditor-General, Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu.

This comes on the back of a notice dated June 19, from the Audit Service congratulating Mr. Asiedu on his two-year extension.

This move has generated wide speculation, as Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu was due for statutory retirement on August 1, 2024.

Speaking to Citi News, Mr. Cudjoe indicated that, he was not surprised by the move as it is typical of the President.

He questioned the necessity of extending Asiedu’s contract, asking whether the Auditor-General is the only person capable of handling audit issues.

While acknowledging Asiedu’s competence, Franklin Cudjoe believes it’s time for new blood and that the extension sets a bad precedent.

“I’m not entirely surprised by Nana Addo’s decision to extend this month, I mean that’s what he likes to do in a way, I mean he kicks out people who are doing hard work and then rewards people who even are due for their time and then gives them extensions and all that. Look, this is a very lame way of trying to fight corruption. I mean this man will be forever happy that the president has given an extension for two years.”

“I mean, if the people are going, just let them go, there are many people who are equally qualified, let them come in as well. Why? Is he the only person who can handle audit issues? I’m not saying he’s not a good man, he’s a good guy, but if he’s up for retirement…they should let the man go, what is the business of extending to two years and then so on?”

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital