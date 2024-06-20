The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) responded timeously to a fire that gutted a chalet at the prestigious Volta Serene Hotel in Ho.

The chalet with an antique design is made of wood and thatch roofing. It was seen in flames along the Kabakaba hills in the Volta Regional Capital of Ho at about 7:30 pm on Thursday, June 20, 2024.

The fire completely destroyed the chalet before it was doused around 8:00 pm.

It took 2 fire tenders onsite with one on standby to bring the fire under control.

The GNFS struggled to access water from its hydrants as the Ghana Water Company announced a break in water supply to parts of the Volta region for maintenance work.

The Hotel which belongs to the first Sky group of companies has cordoned the affected area as investigations are being conducted into the cause of the fire.

No casualties have been reported. Meanwhile, management has assured clients of the facility of their safety.