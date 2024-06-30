A heavy downpour has caused flooding on the Ho-Accra main road, leaving travellers stranded around Juapong.

The culvert linking Juapong and Nudu has been completely submerged, blocking both road lanes.

According to Benard Mawuli Afudego, a unit committee member from the area, the flooding occurred about 4pm on Saturday and emergency efforts are underway to resolve the situation.

Mr. Afudego expressed hope that the water would recede within the next one to two hours, allowing traffic to resume.

He also appealed for assistance to address the situation, citing concerns about potential problems that may arise if the flooding persists.

Speaking to Channel One News, Mr. Afudego explained, “Actually, about 1 hour ago that I got a call from one of my unit committee members that there’s traffic going on there, so in between…… there is a bridge there, the water has taken over. So there’s traffic, people cannot move from left to right. People from Ho coming, they cannot pass, people from Accra coming too they can’t pass, so we actually went there to there to solve the problem.

“Right now, what I noticed is the way the water decreased, the river is flowing, the lake is flowing deliver is flowing, it’s coming down small, so we are just praying that by 1 hour to 2 hours maybe it can come down so that the cars can move.”

“We are just hoping to seek after the. Maybe some hours on whatever come out before we know that there’s a problem or no problem.”

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital