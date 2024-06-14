The Fair Wages and Salaries Commission has ordered the Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) to call off its industrial action with immediate effect.

The Commission described CETAG’s decision to strike at such a crucial moment as an act of bad faith, given the government’s efforts to address their concerns.

CETAG on Friday, June 14, 2024, declared an indefinite strike over the government’s delay in implementing the National Labour Commission’s (NLC) Arbitral Award Orders and negotiated service conditions.

But speaking in Accra on Friday, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the FWSC, Benjamin Arthur said, “Government has demonstrated goodwill towards this because we believe that it is mutually beneficial, and it will benefit this country that at least we do something for our colleagues who are teaching in the colleges of Education. The government means well.”

“So we are calling on them to go back to the classroom to go and teach. This strike is out of bad faith.”

Also, Professor Samuel Atintono, President of the Conference of Principals of Colleges of Education, expressed disappointment with the teachers’ decision to strike.

He described the move as needless, as it disrupts the proper flow of academic activities for students.

