The Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, has expressed outrage over the lack of basic amenities in rural communities while the political class rides in luxurious V8 vehicles.

The King said he can’t fathom why it’s much easier to purchase such expensive vehicles compared to providing dual desks in classrooms for students.

Speaking exclusively to Citi News’ Fred Duhoe, he said, “It beats my mind how someone who says they love this country so much could stash so much money in their room.

“Corruption is everywhere. I believe that the government must find a way to stamp its authority on corruption.”

He noted that through the Ga Mantse Foundation, his office has donated thousands of starter packs to school children to enhance education in Accra. “I could’ve used all that money to live in luxury, buy a V8, or do whatever. But I’m interested in the welfare of my people.”

Reacting to the former Minister of Sanitation’s cash-at-home saga, the traditional ruler expressed disappointment in how corruption remains rife through successive governments.

He called for a deliberate effort to curb this canker.