As part of the government’s efforts to strengthen flood resilience in communities along the Odaw River basin, the Minister for Works and Housing, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has cut sod for the reconstruction of the Nima-Paloma storm drain, which runs from Asylum Down to the Odaw Channel.

The sod-cutting ceremony was attended by the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Titus Nii Kwarshie Glover, Deputy Works and Housing Minister, Prince Hamid, and Member of Parliament for Korle Klottey, Zanetor Agyemang Rawlings.

In his address, the Minister for Works and Housing commended GARID for the progress made despite delays, which he attributed to compensation packages for those affected by the project. He explained that compensation had to be settled before contractors could commence work, and cited challenges with the design review processes as additional reasons for the project delays.

“This significant milestone is expected to help reduce the perennial flooding challenges in Accra and bring much-needed relief to residents, commuters, traders, and businesses.”

Oppong Nkrumah also disclosed at the sod-cutting ceremony that the government’s newly launched Flood Early Warning System would be ready ahead of the next rainy season.

“While structural interventions alone cannot completely eradicate the flooding challenges in Accra, the Ministry of Works and Housing, in collaboration with the Ghana Hydro Authority, Water Resources Commission, Ghana Meteorological Agency, and NADMO through the GARID Project, is establishing a flood early warning system for the Greater Accra Region.

“The early warning system will provide advanced notification of impending floods to residents in flood-prone communities so they can take steps to protect lives and properties ahead of a flooding event.”

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Titus Nii Glover, cautioned residents along the Odaw River basin, particularly around the Nima-Paloma drain, to desist from acts of open defecation and dumping solid waste into the drain.

At the sod-cutting ceremony, the Greater Accra Minister announced heightened supervisory measures being put in place by the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council to apprehend all persons involved in such acts.

About GARID

The Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Development (GARID) Project aims to improve flood risk management and solid waste management in the Odaw River basin, and enhance access to basic infrastructure and services in targeted flood-prone, low-income communities in the Greater Accra region.