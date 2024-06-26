The Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) has confirmed the ongoing eviction of squatters from a parcel of land in Kpone, which is under its ownership.

This follows reports in some media outlets suggesting that the land belonged to B5 Plus Company.

The GBC in a statement issued on Wednesday, June 26 disclosed that “the said land belongs to Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) and as the rightful owner, GBC has the mandate to evict squatters on its property.”

“These squatters have been living on the property for some time now and the eviction exercise being led by Kpone Katamanso Municipal Assembly is within our mandate to protect our property.

“The property has been turned into a place where nefarious activities are rife and this is tarnishing the image of the Corporation.”

The corporation said it had dully notified the squatters about the eviction but had refused to vacate the property.

“Management wishes to admonish all media houses to desist from peddling false information about the eviction exercise,” it added.