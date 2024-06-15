Dr. Dickson Adomako Kissi, the Member of Parliament for Anyaa-Sowutuom, has acknowledged errors in the management of medical supplies held up at the country’s ports.

The issue involves medical supplies from the Global Fund that have been detained at the Tema port for over a year.

Speaking on Channel One TV’s “The Big Issue,” Dr. Kissi reflected on the challenges faced by Ghana in managing health resources previously provided at no cost by international organizations such as the Global Fund and GAVI.

He candidly admitted, “…Our vaccine issues earlier this year were also as a result of the expectation that Ghana should muscle up or you know gear up for taking over many things that were provided to us at no cost.

“So in recalibrating or readjusting as a nation, to be able to manage our affairs with regards to getting items from GAVI and all these other world organisation these are some of the challenges that I think will happen.”

Dr Kissi further added, “…I think that we’ve goofed a little in all honesty…let me admit that our finances in the country are quite challenging…So our priorities will shift and the availability will also be a problem.

“So I wouldn’t say that we haven’t had a misstep. We’ve had a misstep and it is unfortunate that items that are very useful in terms of our health prevention activities have suffered.”

The MP’s statements highlight the financial and logistical hurdles that have led to the current predicament.

