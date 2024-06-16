Ghana has joined the rest of the world to mark the Eid ul-Adha festival.

The government has also declared Monday, June 17, 2024, as a public holiday to commemorate the Eid ul-Adha festival.

This significant Muslim celebration honours the willingness of Abraham to sacrifice his son Ishmael in obedience to God’s command.

In remembrance of this event, Muslims perform the ritual sacrifice of animals, such as lambs. The meat from the sacrificed animals is then shared among family, friends, and the needy.

Eid ul-Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, marks the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca.

Former President John Dramani Mahama extended warm Eid Mubarak wishes to the Muslim community, urging them to show love and compassion during this festive season.

He also used the opportunity to appeal for their prayers to win the December polls.

