Syndicated Entertainment Solution Limited, in partnership with the Gaming Commission and National Lottery Authority, has launched Ghana’s inaugural Gaming and Lottery Awards.

The event aims to promote responsible gaming practices, foster innovation, and recognise outstanding contributions in the industry.

It will also encourage stakeholders to prioritise national development and responsible participation in the gaming and lottery space.

The first ceremony, scheduled for September, will be overseen by an evaluation committee to ensure transparency and credibility.

According to Manuella Frempomaa Ansong, the Director of Syndicated Entertainment Solution, recognising excellence in the gaming and lottery sector is crucial for promoting responsible practices and acknowledging outstanding contributions.

“We believe that recognising excellence in the gaming and lottery sector is essential for fostering innovation, promoting responsible gaming practices and acknowledging outstanding contributions in the country.”

“We intend to organise the first Gaming and Lottery Awards ceremony in September this year, and we wish invite everyone here and all industry players to lend us their support, both financial and non-financial. Before the awards ceremony, we shall publish categories of sponsorship and entreat all entities to support this cause.”

Peter Mireku, the Commissioner for Gaming Commission, emphasised the importance of encouraging operators to prioritise community development and responsible gaming practices.

“Over the years they’ve been operating, and they’ve been supporting the communities that they operate in. And it’s about time that we need to give them a pat on their shoulder to say, to let them know they have done a very great job, or they are doing a very great job with that.”

“If that is done, it encourages other operators too, who are not doing same to also fall in line to do as the operators are doing, the other good ones are doing. So, I think this event is an event that has come to stay.”

Samuel Awuku, Director General of the National Lottery Authority, expressed excitement about the awards, highlighting the need to recognise compliant and responsible operators in the industry.

He said, “”I’m excited because the NLA, this industry, lottery and gaming generates millions of dollars and even globally it generates billions of dollars and trillions. But we have a situation in Ghana where we’ve both given them the lottery.”

“We’ve lost some of the grounds to illegal operators. Secondly, those who are complying with World Lottery Association standards, with the World Gaming Authority standards are not being recognized. Even when it comes to compliance, when it comes to responsible gaming, when it comes to living by the ethics of the very industry, we believe that both entities have tried on their own to institute these awards. But it never worked.”