A Film producer, Danny Damah, has called for the establishment of more cinemas and theatres in Ghana to enhance the creative art sector and generate more economic opportunities.

Speaking at the Creative Entrepreneurship Roundtable of the Citi Business Festival on Channel One TV on Tuesday, Mr Damah emphasised the need for Ghana to expand its National Theatre model, which has proven successful, in creating a network of smaller cinemas and theatres across the country.

He suggested building at least 275 smaller amphitheatres or theatres in all districts, which would create more jobs, and also provide immediate distribution channels for filmmakers while generating revenue.

Mr. Damah stressed that the current National Theatre is a prime example of a successful model, hosting various events and film premieres, and generating continuous business.

He believes that replicating this model on a smaller scale would have a significant impact on the creative economy.

“In Ghana, we definitely need cinemas. We don’t need a few cinemas, we need a lot of cinemas. The National Theatre should be a prime example of what actually works in Ghana that we should model after, we don’t necessarily need to build stand-alone cinemas, what we need to do is build more cinemas on a smaller scale because the National Theatre alone, people premier their film, people show their films, there’s business there. There’s continuous business there. That space holds a lot of things.”

“If you look at Ghana, let’s say there are 275 smaller amphitheatres or theatres built in all these districts there are four things going to happen. There are going to be more jobs created in terms of those who work around the theatre, filmmakers will have immediate distribution across the country.

“Even if you are collecting 1 cedi or 50 pesewas, you are still going to make some money as opposed to zero right now.”

