The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has praised the government of Ghana for its outstanding hospitality and generosity towards asylum seekers from Burkina Faso.

Since January 13, 2013, an estimated 8,000 Burkinabes from communities such as Zabre, Bugri, and Zoago fled to Ghana’s Upper East Region to seek refuge in the Tarikom community following attacks by suspected terrorists and militants in their home country.

Since March 2013, the government of Ghana, through the Ghana Refugee Board (GRB), has worked closely with UNHCR and other stakeholders to offer protection and assistance across various sectors to both asylum seekers and host communities.

The collaboration led to significant developments, including the construction of a reception centre and a settlement centre in the Tarikom community, and the integration of asylum seekers into services such as healthcare and education.

In commemoration of this year’s World Refugee Day celebrations, UNHCR’s Head of Office, Mbaiorem Djerassem, expressed deep appreciation for Ghana’s efforts in providing safety and support to asylum seekers.

“The warm welcome and successful inclusion of asylum seekers can be seen through the enrollment of 237 children into Tarikom primary school and the inclusion of 851 asylum seekers into the National Health Insurance Scheme,” Djerassem noted.

He applauded the community members and the Tarikom Chief for being instrumental in the integration process.

“They have not only opened their doors and hearts to the asylum seekers but also granted land for accommodation and farming activities, allowing the asylum seekers to rebuild their lives with dignity. While there are still gaps that need urgent attention, the progress made so far is commendable. Some asylum seekers have already begun engaging in livelihood activities,” Mr. Djerassem added.

This year’s celebration was under the theme ‘Solidarity with refugees’.

The District Chief Executive for Bawku West, Daniel Atampuba on behalf of the Upper East Regional Minister called for a consensus effort to ensure that the asylum seekers are treated with dignity, and respect and provided with opportunities to thrive.

“To our asylum seekers gathered here today, and around the world, always remember that you are not alone and that millions of people stand in solidarity with you. And we will continuously work towards a community where every displaced person can find safety, opportunity, and a place to call home,” he admonished.

Most Reverend Alfred Agyenta, Catholic Bishop of the Navrongo-Bolgatanga Diocese said peaceful coexistence is paramount to avoiding conflicts and their repercussions.

“We all need to leave together in peace because I am speaking in terms of the conflicts that we are witnessing in the region. Violence will not achieve anything, in fact, it destroys our humanity.”

Seone Dauda Inusah, one of the asylum seekers commended the government of Ghana and other partners for the support. He appealed for befitting shelter for members.

4 motorbikes were donated to the police service by UNHCR to improve patrols in the Bawku West District especially, at the reception and settlement centers.

