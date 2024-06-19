Ghana has signed a historic treaty aimed at protecting genetic resources and traditional knowledge associated with genetic resources

The treaty, adopted after 12 days of intense negotiations at the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) Diplomatic Conference, recognises the invaluable contributions of Indigenous peoples and local communities to preserving biodiversity.

The treaty seeks to prevent erroneous patent grants for inventions related to genetic resources and traditional knowledge, enhancing the patent system’s efficacy, transparency, and quality, after a Diplomatic Conference was scheduled from 13th to 24th May 2024.

Deputy Attorney-General and Minister for Justice of Ghana, Hon. Diana Asonaba Dapaah, signed the treaty on behalf of the country, under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Justice expressed gratitude to the experts who represented Ghana at the conference, including Prof. Hans Adu Dapaah and Prof. Paul Kuruk.

Special thanks were also extended to Amb. Emmanuel Antwi and Mrs. Audrey Neequaye of the Ghana Permanent Mission in Geneva for promoting Ghana’s interests in the discussions.

“Under the distinguished leadership of His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the Republic of Ghana is proud to be part of this history-making geared towards sustainable development. The Deputy Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Hon. Diana Asonaba Dapaah, was honoured to sign the treaty on behalf of the Republic of Ghana during the signing ceremony held on the final day of the Diplomatic Conference.”

“The Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Justice, under the stellar leadership of the Honourable Attorney-General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, is particularly grateful to the Registrar-General, Mrs. Grace Ama Issahaque and the experts who represented Ghana at the Diplomatic Conference, Prof. Hans Adu Dapaah and Prof. Paul Kuruk.

“Special thanks also go to Amb. Emmanuel Antwi, Permanent Representative of the Ghana Permanent Mission in Geneva, and Mrs. Audrey Neequaye, First Secretary, Ghana Permanent Mission, Geneva and all who promoted Ghana’s interest in the discussions over the years.”

