Salifu Abubakari, a distinguished IT specialist and philanthropist from Ghana, has garnered international recognition with his nomination for the 2024 Waislitz Global Citizen Awards.

This prestigious event, set to take place in September in New York, USA, celebrates individuals worldwide who are driving impactful change in their communities.

“I am honoured to be nominated for the Waislitz Global Citizen Awards in New York. This award scheme aims to support youths globally who are making significant contributions to their communities,” Salifu Abubakari said.

The Waislitz Global Citizen Awards, presented annually by the Waislitz Foundation and Global Citizen, focus on eradicating extreme poverty and fostering positive social change.

The awards recognize innovative projects that empower individuals to achieve their full potential and make a measurable difference in the world.

The Founder and CEO of B-Planet Consult reflected on his journey from the streets of Kumasi.

Overcoming numerous challenges, he developed a passion for helping others achieve success, a commitment that has led to his prestigious nomination.

Mr. Abubakari has played a pivotal role in training countless youths across Ghana in various fields, including electrical installation, graphic and web design, 3D epoxy flooring, and ICT.

His work extends to managing the Sawaba ICT Centre in Kumasi, Ashanti Region, where he continues to make a significant impact on the local community.

Speaking to Ghanaian youth about the potential of online platforms, Mr. Abubakari emphasized, “Many of us spend time on platforms like TikTok for entertainment, but the same platforms can be used to make money. By joining international organizations and seeking online opportunities, you can earn more than those who have travelled abroad for work.”

Mr. Abubakari’s nomination for the Waislitz Global Citizen Awards not only highlights his dedication to community service but also places Ghana on the global stage, showcasing the nation’s potential for contributing to worldwide development.

