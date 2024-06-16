Legendary Ghanaian music producer Appietus has revealed astonishingly that Ghanaians will soon fight South Africans over ownership of ‘Amapiano’.

Amapiano is a type of house music with influences from jazz and deep house that originated in South Africa in 2010.

Amapiano has become a genre that some Ghanaian musicians have adopted.

Speaking as a special guest on The Chat – an entertainment and lifestyle show hosted by Ekow Koomson on Channel One TV, Appietus argued that Ghanaians are trying to copy other countries’ music instead of focusing on their own identity.

According to Appietus who is known in real life as Appiah Dankwah, “ Ghana is noted for Highlife but have abandoned it .. we don’t have Identity… We are wrestling Jamaicans over Dancehall and Reggae, we are wrestling Nigerians over Afrobeat … Where is our identity?

Sounding extremely disdained, the legendary sound engineer continued,” Ghanaians will soon fight with South Africans over Amapiano… “Yes, soon Ghanaians will start claiming ownership of Amapiano from South Africans… We have nothing so we keep fighting over what others have coined”.

Appietus has produced over 200 monster hit songs. The name Appietus gained prominence from his signature “Appietus in the mix”. It was, however, coined from the phrase “Appiahs’ Tools”