President of the Ghana Paralympic Committee Samson Deen has clarified the statements made by Ghana’s amputee National Team Coach about purchasing jerseys from Katamanto for the Amputee African Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The coach had previously mentioned that he bought jerseys for the tournament in Egypt, where the team successfully defended their title by defeating Morocco in the final.

In an interview with Citi News, Samson Deen explained that the coach’s comments were taken out of context.

He emphasised that the purchased jerseys were not used during the tournament; instead, the team wore jerseys provided by the Ghana Football Association after reaching out to them for national jerseys.

“Yes, they bought some jerseys, but they were meant for their training and matches before travelling to Egypt for the AFCON. The Ghana Paralympic Committee, since 2021, has always written to the Ghana Football Association about kiting.

“The Ghana Football Association has always been up and ready to supply the team with kitting. Before they embarked on the trip to Egypt, the GFA made provision for the team to be able to have the fullest of kits.

“When I raised the issue with the coach this morning, upon receipt of information in the media, I quickly engaged the coach, and he explained that after he had granted that interview, an officer with the Welfare Department of the team called and made corrections to that, and he is going to make sure that this error is corrected.”

