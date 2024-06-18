The Executive Director of the National Theatre of Ghana, Amy Appiah Frimpong, has expressed concern that the value of Ghana’s creative arts and culture is dwindling due to the effects of globalisation.

Speaking on the Citi Business Festival, Mrs Frimpong lamented the erosion of Ghanaian culture, citing examples of festivals where traditional attire is being replaced with Western-style clothing, such as jeans.

Mrs. Frimpong emphasised the importance of preserving Ghana’s arts and culture, which define the nation’s identity.

She urged a balance between embracing globalisation and protecting Ghana’s cultural heritage, stressing the need for a renewed appreciation and valuation of the country’s arts and culture.

“Over the years, I think that the value of our Arts and Culture has diminished and you can tell even when you attend festivals. Sometimes I go to festivals and I cringe because the people that surround the chief are for instance wearing jeans and I’m like this will never happen or the recent one with the GUCCI kente, I mean how can this happen.”

“I know we are at the point where globalisation is affecting us but we do need to keep who we are because our arts and culture define us as Ghanaians. It’s that thing that when you go somewhere, for instance outside the country, it will define you.

“I think that going forward, we need to figure out how to value our arts and culture with the global sector so that there’s appreciation for who we are as a people and at the same time keep an eye on whatever is happening around us.”

The Citi Business Festival 2024 is powered by 97.3 Citi FM and Channel One TV in partnership with Absa Bank and is sponsored by MTN Business, GIRSAL, AMG Fertilizer, Nsano Ltd and Agri-Impact Limited.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital