iSmart International Ghana Limited, one of Ghana’s leading payment solution and mobile value-added services providers, has obtained an ISO 27001:2022 certification after meeting a very rigorous set of criteria for information security management.

iSmart International, headquartered in Ghana with a branch in Cote d’Ivoire, specializes in providing seamless payment solutions and value-added services tailored to the dynamic retail industry landscape.

Its core services include:

Payment Solutions, under which it offers comprehensive payment solutions that cater to diverse needs in the retail sector. This includes facilitating USSD payment collections for various entities, including presidential aspirants, ensuring efficient and secure transactions.

SMS Traffic Termination: It terminates SMS traffic for Ecobank, ensuring reliable communication channels between the bank and its customers in Ghana.

Bundled Services for Institutions: iSmart provides bundled service packages for major institutions in Ghana such as GPRTU (Ghana Private Road Transport Union), GRNMA (Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association), UPNMG (Union of Professional Nurses and Midwives, Ghana), and tertiary institutions. These services enhance operational efficiency and streamline communication.

For what it does, iSmart interacts with a lot of customer data and information, which requires that it meets high global standards from information security and management.

ISO 27001:2022 certification requires companies to meet rigorous standards for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving an Information Security Management System (ISMS). The certification process includes a comprehensive assessment of the applicant’s security practices, policies, and controls to ensure they align with the international standards set by ISO.

In summary, the requirements include Risk Assessment and Management, Information Security Policies, Access Control, Incident Management, Employee Training and Awareness, Continuous Monitoring and Improvement, and Compliance with Legal and Regulatory Requirements.

Founder and Chief Executive of iSmart, Robert Oduro tells Techfocus24 that the “ISO 27001:2022 certification signifies our commitment to maintaining robust information security management practices. For our clients, it assures enhanced data security, compliance with international standards, and trust in our ability to protect their sensitive information effectively.”

He said the certification is particularly important because it establishes a framework for implementing, maintaining, and continually improving an Information Security Management System (ISMS, adding that it also demonstrates the company’s commitment to protecting sensitive information, mitigating security risks, and ensuring the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of data.

“It provides assurance to our clients that we adhere to internationally recognized best practices in information security, enhancing trust, credibility, and compliance with regulatory requirements,” he said.

Meanwhile, there have been concerns about the fact that individual institutions may have the best of data protection measures in place, but their partners and other stakeholders within the ecosystem could compromise customer information due to poor practice at their end.

However Robert Oduro noted that the ISO 27001:2022 certification also means that iSmart is in the position to provide comprehensive protection across its entire ecosystem by integrating stringent security measures at all levels.

“We enforce compliance with these standards among our suppliers and partners, ensuring consistent data protection throughout the value chain,” he said. “Continuous monitoring and improvement of our ISMS guarantee that security practices remain effective, minimizing risks and maintaining client trust across all interactions.”

