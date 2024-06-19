The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) is confident that its ongoing legislative reforms will effectively address barriers that hinder foreign investor confidence.

GIPC has identified challenges in obtaining necessary documentation from the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and highlighted inadequate collaboration among government and customs officials as concerns for foreign businesses, impacting their operations in the country.

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer of GIPC, Yaw Amoateng Afriyie, during his opening remarks at a stakeholder forum on customs controls and regulations, underscored the Centre’s efforts in tackling the challenges that affect the growth of foreign businesses in the country.

