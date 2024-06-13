The European Union (EU) and the Government of Ghana commissioned 670 km of feeder roads in the Upper West Region to improve access to markets for farmers and, access to healthcare facilities for local communities.

The roads connect Wa Municipal – Wa West – Nadowli-Kaleo districts (235 km), Jirapa – Lawra – Daffiama-Bussie districts (210 km) and Nandom – Lambussie-Karni districts (225 km).

The EUR 35M feeder roads project is provided through the EU Global Gateway initiative and will bolster interconnectivity and transport networks within the region. The roads provide vital links between areas of agricultural production and market centres, thereby increasing famers’ income. The completion of the roads also promotes economic development more broadly and improves accessibility in the Upper West Region.

This project falls under the (EUR 132M) European Union-Ghana Agricultural Programme (EU-GAP) aimed at developing sustainable agriculture in the Upper West Region. The integrated EU-GAP approach combines technical assistance with infrastructure such as roads, irrigation and improved healthcare facilities equipped with solar-powered water system.

“By investing in infrastructure projects like feeder roads, the EU empowers local communities, promotes socio-economic advancement, and fosters inclusive growth in northern Ghana,” said the EU Ambassador to Ghana, Irchad Razaaly. “The commissioning of feeder roads in Upper West Region represents a milestone in EU efforts to improve access and connectivity in rural areas.”

The Minister of Roads and Highways, Hon. Francis Asenso-Boakye emphasised the shared commitment between the Government of Ghana and EU to sustainable growth and enhancing the quality of life of local communities. The Minister also reiterated the government’s commitment to road development across the country.

Minister of Finance, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam thanked the EU for its continuous support to Ghana’s development in several areas such as agriculture, health care, education, governance, job creation and so on.

In addition to the commissioning of the feeder roads, a newly renovated Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound was commissioned by Ambassador Razaaly and Hon. Asenso-Boakye in Daffiama.

The solar-powered CHPS compound fitted with a borehole will bring Water Sanitation and Health (WASH) services closer to households. In total, the project refurbished 16 CHPS compounds in total in the Upper West as a complementary intervention.