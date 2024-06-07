The National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) has provided shelter for individuals whose homes along the Accra-Winneba Highway were flooded.

Over 150 houses in Gomoa Mampong were affected after portions of the highway caved in following the diversion of the Ayensu River by a contractor working on the Kasoa-Cape Coast Highway.

In an interview with Citi News, the Gomoa East NADMO coordinator, Robert Hackman, stated that his outfit is collaborating with relevant bodies to mitigate further issues.

“We evacuated people from their homes and sheltered them at the nearest Pentecost Church. I had a call from my director general and that of my regional minister that they are bringing in relief items. In fact, the contractor met us before the commencement of the work but unfortunately, this incident happened.

“I don’t want to blame him that much. I think it is natural but going forward, I think he [the contractor] is going to collaborate with us in any technical advice that we have to give so that together, we can make this work easier for both of us.”

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital