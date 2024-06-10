The government has officially commissioned The Law House, a ten-storey edifice in Accra, to serve as the new office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Justice.

The building, adjacent to the High Court complex, was commissioned on Monday, June 10, 2024.

The Law House project, which began in 2001, was initially expected to be completed in May 2004 but was terminated and re-awarded in January 2023.

The revised project, now a ten-storey structure with a two-level basement, boasts modern facilities, including conference rooms, 130 office spaces, 120 parking lots, and an eating area.

Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame, speaking at the commissioning pledged to ensure that all regional offices of the Attorney General and Ministry of Justice are housed in at least three-storey buildings, ending the practice of operating from makeshift structures.

According to Godfred Dame, the practice where state Attorneys in various regions operate from makeshift structures or within the office complexes of other state institutions must be a thing of the past.

Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, while acknowledging the importance of building courts, emphasised the need for dedicated resources towards legal education reforms and other projects to enhance justice delivery.

