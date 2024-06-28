The Government of Ghana through the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP) has announced the increase of cash grants for beneficiary households under the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) programme.

As a result of this increase, the government has released One Hundred and Three Million, Two Hundred and Fifty-One Thousand, Seventy-Two Ghana Cedis (GHC103,251,072.01) to pay the three hundred and twenty-four thousand and seventy-three (324,073) beneficiary households.

The ministry in a statement dated Thursday, June 27, said the 89th cycle (January and February 2024) LEAP cash grant payment is scheduled to start on Monday, July 1, 2024, across the country.

The ministry explained that this upward adjustment in the LEAP grant to beneficiary households follows a prior 100% increase in June 2023.

According to the ministry, this significant increase in financial support underscores the government’s commitment to poverty alleviation and improving the quality of life of the nation’s most disadvantaged citizens.

“Between 2015 to 2023, the LEAP Grants paid to beneficiary households bi-monthly was as follows: One Member Household was entitled to GHe64.00, Two Member Households were entitled to GHC76.00, Three Member Households were entitled to GHC88.00 and finally Four and above Member Households were entitled to GHC106.00.”

The ministry expressed appreciation to its partners: The World Bank, World Food Programme and Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office, for their continuous support of the LEAP Programme.

