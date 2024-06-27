The government has reaffirmed its commitment to inaugurate a 40-bed capacity health facility in Suame in the Ashanti region by September this year.

This facility is one of the five VAMED health facilities in the region, part of a government initiative launched in 2020 to construct 12 such facilities across Ahafo, Eastern, Ashanti, and Greater Accra regions.

During a visit to the facility, Health Minister Dr Bernard Okoe Boye was informed by engineers that the project is 95 percent complete in terms of civil works and 70 percent complete in terms of medical equipment.

Although the project, which began in July 2021, was initially expected to be completed in 2023, it has experienced delays due to financial constraints. However, the contractor remains optimistic about handing over the facility by September this year.

Engineers and project managers have identified several challenges at the facility, including a poor road network, land ownership disputes, and structural integrity issues.

The Health Minister assured that these issues will be addressed in consultation with the relevant authorities.