The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) says it will collaborate with the government to buy dialysis machines for some public hospitals to help with kidney treatment.

Chief Executive Officer of the Authority, Dr. Aboagye DaCosta, says the NHIA will play its role in ensuring basic health is provided for all.

The NHIA on Monday, June 3 began to roll out its support programme for kidney patients undergoing dialysis at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

Dr. Aboagye DaCosta told journalists that the government has a clear plan to sustain the support programme intended to help renal patients across the country.

The government do have a clear sustainability plan which will be unveiled and as I have it even includes seeing how we can support some facilities with dialysis machines, and how we can move on to the other forms.

“It is a comprehensive one so this will even serve as a learning for us in improving what we are going to put in place as a government.

