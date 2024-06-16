The Deputy Minister of Education and Member of Parliament for Assin South, Rev John Ntim Fordjour, has highlighted that the government’s investment of GH¢129 billion in the education sector has significantly improved literacy rates among children under 10.

This development he said challenges a previous World Bank projection that suggested only one in ten children in sub-Saharan Africa could read.

He was speaking at the 28th congregation of the University of Education, Winneba, on Saturday.

He also addressed the current debate on the value of a Ghanaian PhD versus a Dutch passport, emphasising the supremacy of higher education and encouraged the youth to pursue advanced degrees.

Rev Fordjour urged the graduates to reject the misconception that success could only be found abroad, asserting that education is the cornerstone of national development.

He further explained that the government’s substantial investment in education demonstrates its commitment to transforming the sector.

Professor Stephen Johnson Mitchual, Vice Chancellor of the University of Education, Winneba, addressed the congregation, noting the university’s shift from traditional in-person instruction to a more dynamic online approach.

This change aims to make education more accessible and convenient for everyone.

