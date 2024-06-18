Ghanaian-American-based Archbishop Kofi Adonteng Boateng has conferred Reverend Minister status on celebrated Ghanaian Gospel musician, Great Ampong for his dedication to spreading the word of God through music and serving the Christian community.

The ordination took place during Great Ampong’s visit to Archbishop Kofi Adonteng Boateng’s church in the United States of America.

During the ordination ceremony at the church, Archbishop Adonteng Boateng took the opportunity to encourage Great Ampong to publicly apologize to those he had offended in the past, particularly his fellow musician, Daddy Lumba, and he did.

Great Ampong, known for his soul-inspiring gospel songs, has been a prominent figure in Ghana’s Gospel music industry for about two decades.

He has many hit songs including; Hossana, Akoko Funu, and Style Bia bi, among others. This new role marks a significant milestone in his spiritual journey and ministry.

