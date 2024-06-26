The GA Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, has asserted that the Greater Accra Region will be a pivotal factor in determining the outcome of the 2024 elections in Ghana.

The King of Accra made this bold statement when the leader of the New Force Movement, Nana Kwame Bediako, paid a courtesy call on him to seek his permission and blessing ahead of his tour of the Greater Accra region.

Describing the 2024 election as the most important election in the history of the 4th Republic King Tackie Teiko Tsuru the II called for a peaceful process.

“This year’s election, Accra will decide, Accra will decide and I want to say that it is the most important election in the whole of the 4th Republic but we need to understand that we are Ghanaians and we need to understand that we must restrain ourselves from being used to hurt each other.

The Ga Mantse also called for peaceful and respectful campaigning, stressing the importance of unity and cooperation among all political parties.

He encouraged citizens to participate actively in the electoral process, to ensure that their voices are heard and their votes count.

The leader of the New Force Movement Nana Kwame Bediako in seeking the blessings of the Ga Mantse promised to foster peace and unity through his campaigning.