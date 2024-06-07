The Petroleum Commission, regulator of Ghana’s upstream petroleum industry, has joined the Green Ghana campaign to plant 600 trees and fruit trees in the Western Region.

The move aims to combat climate change and environmental degradation.

Leading the tree-planting exercise at Diabene Senior High School in Sekondi-Takoradi, Western Regional Manager Alfred Ayah, speaking to ChannelOne News emphasised the need to restore the environment and mitigate the effects of climate change.

The commission has planted 200 hybrid coconuts, 200 hybrid palm fruits, and 200 different species of trees, with a commitment to nurture them for Ghana’s benefit.

“We are now talking about climate change and desertification. It is just because the vegetation cover is being destroyed and that is bringing in some unusual climatic change conditions which can be seen in our rainfall pattern. But we believe that if we restore the environment back with trees, it will serve as a carbon sink which will absorb the carbon so that the carbon doesn’t work with other things in the atmosphere to cause havoc.”

“This Green Ghana call must be embraced by all just like the Petroleum Commission has done. So we are planting 600 seedlings made up of 200 hybrid coconuts, 200 hybrid palm fruits and 200 different species of trees“, he noted.

Encouraging the students to embrace tree planting as a lifestyle, Ayah assured the commission’s dedication to the cause.

Headmaster of Diabene SHS, Rev. Peter Bontha Kisseih, thanked the Petroleum Commission for choosing the school as a site for the tree-planting exercise.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital