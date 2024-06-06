The Ghana Grid Company LTD. (GRIDCo) has attributed the power outages in central Accra and surrounding areas to a fire incident at the ECOMOG area near Circle-Odawna.

A fire broke out on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, causing damage to parts of GRIDCo’s transmission cables and conductors.

In a statement issued by Dzifa Bampoh, Manager of Corporate Communications on Thursday, June 6, GRIDCo clarified that the severity of the fire led to parts of the transmission line burning and breaking.

GRIDCo reassured that the compromised line has been disconnected for safety purposes to avoid the risk of electrocution.

“Due to the outage on the Achimota – Accra Central Transmission Line, residents in Accra Central and its environs are without power supply.

“Work is ongoing to restore power to affected areas by close of day today, June 6, 2024, while other rehabilitation works for the line continue.”

GRIDCo expressed regret for any inconvenience caused.

