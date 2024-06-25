GUBA Enterprise has announced the successful completion of the GUBA Ghana Business Trade Tour of the Caribbean.

The tour is a pioneering mission aimed at bridging the gap between Africa businesses and prospective trade partners in the Caribbean.

This strategic initiative was designed to foster bilateral business opportunities and strengthen economic and cultural ties between the two regions.

The tour featured a distinguished delegation including notable Ghanaian business leader Dr. Daniel McKorley, Chairman of the McDan Group; Nii Oku, CEO of Gold Coast Developers; FinTech and AI investor Philip Gamey; the Deputy CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority; Ben Anane Nsiah, NFL Cleveland Browns player Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah; and Joy Business Editor George Wiafe.

These prominent figures spearheaded efforts to explore and establish business collaborations between Ghana’s private sector and the Caribbean islands of Grenada, St. Lucia, and Anguilla.

Dr. McKorley’s participation underscored the importance of fostering robust commercial relationships that can drive mutual growth and development.

“At the meeting with the Grenadian Prime Minister Mr. Dickson Mitchell, I discussed the benefits of a unified Africa in international trade and its potential to strengthen the continent’s appeal as a global trading partner,” said Dr. McKorley.

During the tour, the delegation hosted several high-level meetings with various ministries, facilitating in-depth discussions on potential business ventures and economic partnerships. These engagements were further highlighted by meetings with the Prime Ministers of Grenada and Anguilla, where the dialogue focused on strategic collaborations that could benefit both regions.

In addition to these significant private sector meetings, the delegation was joined by the Deputy CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority in Anguilla.

This collaboration aimed to explore opportunities for tourism exchange and develop comprehensive tour packages that promote cross-cultural experiences between Ghana and Anguilla.

Premier of Anguilla, Mr. Ellis Webster, praised the initiative, stating, “The glue that holds this together is Lady Dentaa of GUBA. She showed me Ghana from a different perspective and she showed me what Ghanaians are made of. It made me feel at home and that love I saw and felt there. I want to translate that to Anguilla because they thought they had beaten us. We’ve found our way back to each other. We have a common ancestry, we have a common mission.”

The GUBA Ghana Business Trade Tour has set the stage for a new era of collaboration and partnerships between Africa and the Caribbean. GUBA Enterprise remains committed to continuing its mission of creating impactful connections and fostering sustainable economic growth across continents.