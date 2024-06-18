Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, has submitted a formal petition to the government, demanding an immediate halt to the sale of four hotels owned by the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) to Rock City Hotel owned by the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr Bryan Acheampong.

The petition articulated a series of demands, calling upon President Akufo-Addo to immediately halt the sale process.

The North Tongu lawmaker noted that the sale of state properties has historically not served Ghana’s best interests and insists that such transactions should not proceed without the collective consent of Ghanaians.

“…We hereby make the following demands: We call on President Akufo-Addo to immediately stop the sale of our SSNIT hotels. We take the view that state assets should not be sold, especially profitable ones. Historically, since 1966, the sale of state assets has not been in the supreme interest of Ghana, and we, therefore, cannot continue on this destructive trajectory.

“In any case, the government should not sell state properties without the consent of all Ghanaians. It is wrong, immoral, and unethical for ministers and government officials to buy state assets. President Akufo-Addo must not preside over this detestable and dangerous practice.

“Particularly, when he assured this country that his appointees who want to make money through sch transactions should rather stay in the private sector,” he stated.

An official from the presidency received the petition on behalf of the government.