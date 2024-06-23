Award-winning Hiplife music duo, Keche, has hailed Hiplife star Thomas Adjei Wireko better known as King Paluta for featuring on their latest hit song ‘My Father’.

The song which was released in less than a week has garnered more than 10 thousand streams on various streaming platforms.

In an interview on Channel One TV’s The Chat show – hosted by Ekow Koomson, Keche commended King Paluta on his swift response to their feature request to feature on the song.

“Big Shadout to King Paluta, he made it look so easy.

According to them “We sent the song to him and responded within two days, we’ve never met in the studio. He wasn’t even in Ghana… But he did it wholeheartedly…unlike others who feel like they’re too superior to others”