Health-focused Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have announced plans to protest for the release of essential global fund medications for malaria, tuberculosis, and HIV, which have been detained at the ports since May 2023.

The government has yet to provide substantial explanations for the continued detention of these critical drugs at the ports with the potential for shortages in medical facilities a growing concern.

The global fund has stated that it might cut ties with Ghana should the impasse over the detained medications persist.

In an interview with Citi News on Tuesday, Kojo Afreh, the Executive Secretary of the ‘Stop TB partnership,’ stated that the groups have agreed to demonstrate for the government to act.

The “Clarion call among our rank and file is that we need to hold a demonstration. But I keep asking myself, should it take a demonstration for any responsible government that cares about its citizens to do something as simple as clearing commodities from the port? Should we take a demonstration? So we find ourselves in a very very critical situation.”

He added, “If demonstration is what it will take, then it will mean we have to demonstrate very hard.”

