The Ministry of Health (MoH) has announced that it has received funds for clearance of locked-up Global Fund medical supplies currently held at the port.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Ministry said that it received 283 containers of various commodities from the Global Fund through the Tema port.

The items included 272 containers of Mosquito Nets (ITNs), 2 containers of Pharmaceuticals (ARVA, HIV RDTs, and ACTS) and eight containers of Medical Devices and Equipment.

“In accordance with the above, the Ministry of Health with the assistance of the Ministry of Finance secured auction chits for the clearance of 219 containers, leaving an outstanding 64 containers without chits. However, the Ministry’s inability to clear the commodities at the port was as a result of third-party charges amounting to GH¢ 7,429,694,39.”

“Further to the above, a request letter was sent to the Ministry of Finance to assist in the securing of auction chits for the outstanding 64 containers which comprise one TB medication container the remaining mosquito nets and the outstanding third-party charges,” the MoH stated.

The Ministry said it has now received an amount of GH¢7,429,694.39 from the Ministry of Finance for the payment of demurrage for the clearance of all Global Fund outstanding containers at the Tema Port.

“This amount is expected to complement the payment of third-party charges as outlined above. It is expected that with the funds received, all outstanding containers will be cleared by the end of June 2024,” it added.

The Ministry therefore urged Ghanaians and its stakeholders to continue to exercise patience as they continued to work to ensure the clearance and delivery of these essential commodities for the good of public health.

“The Ministry of Health reaffirms its unwavering commitment to promoting the interests and well-being of all Ghanaians through the provision of high-quality services, programmes and policies,” it added.