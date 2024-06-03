Popular Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah, known as Lil Win, has appeared before the Asokore Mampong District Court.

Lil Win was arrested by police shortly after being discharged from the hospital on Monday, June 3.

The arrest is connected to a recent accident that resulted in the tragic death of a three-year-old boy. Following the accident, Lil Win faced public pressure for justice to be served.

Police had previously explained the delay in arresting Lil Win due to his health condition.

They had a police vehicle stationed at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital to ensure his immediate apprehension upon release.

There were also reports of injuries sustained by some of Lil Win’s crew members during the incident.

