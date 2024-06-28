The High Court of Ghana, Labour Division, has ruled in favour of the Professional Association of Psychiatric Nurses – Ghana (PAPNG), granting an ex parte injunction in their collective agreement case, thereby temporarily halting the contested actions until further notice, pending a full hearing on the matter.

The High Court’s injunction effectively blocks the implementation of the collective agreement, negotiated solely by the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA), which was scheduled to take effect on July 1, 2024.

The court’s ruling is based on the grounds that the GRNMA excluded the Professional Association of Psychiatric Nurses – Ghana and other unions, such as the University of Professional Nursing and Midwifery, Ghana (UPNMG), from the negotiation process, thereby violating their rights and interests

In a statement PAPNG hailed the court’s decision as a significant triumph for the nation’s psychiatric nurses, stating that the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association’s (GRNMA) actions violated the Labour Regulations, 2007 (LI 1833).

The regulations mandate that all relevant unions be consulted during collective bargaining, a requirement that GRNMA failed to meet.

“It upholds the principles of fairness and inclusivity in collective bargaining processes, ensuring that the voices of all relevant unions are heard and respected.”

It expressed its commitment to advocating for the rights and interests of psychiatric nurses.

“We remain committed to advocating for the rights and interests of psychiatric nurses and will continue to work towards ensuring fair and equitable treatment for all our members.”

Parties: This injunction was obtained against:

1. The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association

2. Fair Wages and Salaries Commission

3. The Controller and Accountant General

4. The Minister for Finance

5. The Attorney General

