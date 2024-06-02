The Ho Municipality marked a significant milestone on May 28th with the celebration of Menstrual Hygiene Day 2024. Under the theme “Together for a Period-Friendly World,” the event saw representatives from 17 schools gather to raise awareness about menstrual health and hygiene in Mawuli School Ho.

The Deputy Municipal Director of Education, Cynthia Ayim, graced the event with her presence, encouraging young participants to embrace menstruation confidently and view it as a natural process.

In her address, she stated, “Together we can break the silence by telling the world that menstruation is a natural biological process yet it is often surrounded by stigma and silence.

Talking about it openly can break the misconception, reduce shame, and build a supportive community where every girl feels supported and comfortable seeking help and advice.”

Mr. Prem Kumar, Country Manager for Indus Life Sciences, highlighted the importance of vitamins and iron for young girls, emphasizing how essential nutrients support their overall well-being and help manage menstruation’s physical demands.

His message underscored the critical role proper nutrition plays in enabling girls to lead healthy and productive lives.

Afrika Nyornu’s Founder and Executive Director, Mrs. Gifty Maloe Nartey, provided a comprehensive talk on menstrual hygiene management, including practical demonstrations. Her session debunked myths and misconceptions about menstruation, offering invaluable insights for effective menstrual health management.

Participants received period boxes containing disposable and reusable sanitary pads, Paracetamol tablets, Zincovit tablets, and MIKSI products.

The event’s success is attributed to the collective efforts of all involved, particularly our generous sponsors. Indus Life Sciences donated 15,000 Zincovit multivitamins, RICH DAD Investment provided 1,500 Richcare sanitary pads, Evivi Food fed participants with their premium long grain rice and chicken and Promasidor Ghana supplied MIKSI products, with Voltic Ghana providing water.

Afrika Nyornu remains dedicated to promoting menstrual health, inspired by the community’s support. Together, we are building a period-friendly world where every girl can manage her period with dignity and confidence.

