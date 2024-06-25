Hollard Ghana, the country’s favourite insurer, with its subsidiaries Hollard Insurance and Hollard Life, has made a profound difference in the lives of young girls in Tema, Sunyani, Takoradi, Kumasi, and Tamale. Through reproductive health education and the distribution of sanitary pads, the company has commemorated World Menstrual Hygiene Day and empowered the youth to take charge of their health and education.

The beneficiary schools are across five regions in Ghana, including Methodist Day Senior High School, Tema, Sunyani, Nwawasua M/A Basic School, St Anselm’s Anglican Cluster of Schools, Sunyani, Methodist Basic School, Tanoso, Methodist Basic School, Yamfo, Mbredane STMA Basic, St James Anglican Basic – Akromakrom, Mampong Stma Basic, Atwiman Kwanwoma Senior High Technical (AKASS), Trede, Kumasi and Vitting Senior High School, Tamale.

After successfully coordinating multiple events across the country, Cynthia Ofori-Dwumfuo, Group Head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs at Hollard Ghana, stated that as an insurance company, Hollard’s goal is to provide care to its community. She said, “We are thrilled to commemorate World Menstrual Day with over 5000 students nationwide. Recognising teachers’ invaluable role in reproductive education, we are here to complement their efforts and advocate for an inclusive community where girls can confidently manage their menstrual cycles while receiving support from their male counterparts.”

“It is essential to distribute sanitary pads and provide health talks by qualified health practitioners, and it is equally important to involve young boys in this advocacy. When boys have a comprehensive understanding of the female reproductive system, they can be valuable supporters for their sisters, friends, mothers, and future spouses.,” she added.

Samuel Agyekum, Acting Clinical Coordinator and Chairman of the Infection Prevention and Control Committee at the President Medical Center and CEO of Prevenza Health Consult, emphasised the importance of proper menstrual hygiene for girls’ overall health. He stressed that it is crucial for their education and future success and that it’s essential to ensure that no girl misses school due to her period.

After the intervention, Fusieni Alhassan, the Assistant Headmistress Domestic of Vitting Senior High Technical School in Tamale, one of the recipient schools, praised the timeliness of the effort. She thanked the insurance group for selecting the school as a beneficiary. She mentioned that some girls had never seen a sanitary pad before and were thankful for this gesture. Additionally, she advocated for a more comprehensive education package in the future, including family planning.

About Hollard Ghana

The country’s favourite insurance group is Hollard Ghana, with subsidiaries Hollard Insurance and Hollard Life Assurance. The group combines its deep local knowledge of the market, having previously operated in Ghana for 25 years as Metropolitan Insurance, with the world-class expertise of an international insurance brand in 18 countries worldwide.

With feet firmly planted on Ghanaian soil but headquartered in South Africa, Hollard delivers innovative insurance solutions customised to the unique risks Ghanaians face. Hollard offers various life and general insurance products, including funeral, personal accident, motor, business, travel, home, and more. Reach Hollard via 0800 444 999.

Beyond various nationwide office branches and Hollard 2U franchise shops, Ghanaians can find Hollard at Shell Fuel Station Welcome Shops, Melcom stores and online at www.hollard.com.gh, www.melcom.com/hollard-insurance and www.jumia.com.gh for all their insurance needs.