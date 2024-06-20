Richard Jakpa the third accused in the ongoing Ambulance trial has revealed in court that he declared war on the Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame after he was asked by the court to open his defence.

According to Richard Jakpa, the Attorney General had assured him that he would be allowed to walk free in exchange for his cooperation to aid the Attorney General in prosecuting Dr. Ato Forson.

However, the Judge in her ruling on the submission of no case instructed him to open his defence. Richard Jakpa says he felt betrayed when he was not discharged by the court.

Under cross-examination, Richard Jakpa indicated that he met with Godfred Dame in the house of his cousin, Justice Yonny Kulendi after this ruling.

He revealed that at this meeting, he had heated exchanges with Godfred Dame where some unpalatable words were used.

For Richard Jakpa, it was during these interactions that he declared war against Attorney General Godfred Dame because, in his view, Godfred Dame was trying to take his liberty as an innocent citizen.

Richard Jakpa says the Attorney General has destroyed his business, and international business networks and caused him pain.

“I told him (Godfred Dame) that he is using his law, skills and knowledge to take my liberty away from me unjustly and I am going to use my underworld skills to pay him back,” Richard Jakpa said under cross-examination.

Based on this supposed war declared on the Attorney General, the director of public prosecution, Yvonne Attakora-Obuobisa suggested to Richard Jakpa that the recording of the Attorney General was in furtherance of the war.

But Richard Jakpa answered that the view pushed is not entirely true as, if the Attorney General had restricted their interactions to what happened at the house of Justice Kulendi, he would not have recorded him.

