Multiple award-winning Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has stated that he had planned to gift one of his fans a car at his show which was cancelled at the University of Ghana, Legon.

Shatta Wale’s performance was abruptly cancelled, a move he attributes to industry bias.

During a live session on TikTok, Shatta Wale divulged that he planned to give away a car to one lucky student and make them his influencer.

However, his intention was thwarted due to what he describes as industry favouritism and partiality towards him and his fanbase.

He pointed out that the decision was influenced by the earlier release of Stonebwoy’s concert flyer, which organizers used as a reason to block his show.

The ”Ayoo” hitmaker condemned the treatment of his brand, viewing the cancellation as disrespectful.

Known for his outspoken nature, Shatta Wale acknowledged that his loud personality is often used against him.

Shatta Wale explained extensively that his actions are guided by principles and a desire for justice, even if it means being perceived as controversial.