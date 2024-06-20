The Chief Executive of Lynx Entertainment Richie Mensah has shed light on his decision to focus on the business side of music.

Speaking in an exclusive interview on the Citi Business Festival On-air series on the topic ‘The Music Business” Richie Mensah explained: “I was always in the business of music. I started by opening a studio…then turned it into a record label.

“So by the time people knew me as a singer I was already in the business aspect of music. So it’s not like I left the forefront to become a businessman …It got to a point where the music was successful and the business was also successful so I had to choose the heart that I was going to work with.

He explained extensively, “I realized I couldn’t be that person going for shows, going for interviews, shooting my videos, going for meetings and still be the same person running the meetings and brainstorming… coming up with the ideas.

“I felt like if I was going to do my career …only that was one aspect but if I could set up the business properly to be able to do much more that would affect the entire echo system …that connected more with me”.

On the question that per his explanation he took the bullet for the music industry, the CEO of Lynx Entertainment answered with a touch of humour: “Yes, I had to”

Award-winning artistes KiDi and Kuami Eugene are just a few of the talented musicians who have found a home at Richie Mensah’s Lynx Entertainment label.