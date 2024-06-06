Gabby Otchere-Darko, a stalwart of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has dismissed rumours suggesting he has acquired ChannelOne TV, formerly known as Citi TV.

These comments come in the wake of a recent social media post that alleged Mr. Otchere-Darko had taken ownership of ChannelOne TV.

Speaking on ChannelOne TV’s “What The Papers Are Saying,” Mr. Otchere-Darko described it as “painful” when credit for the station’s management is incorrectly attributed to him.

“I hear the station is for me…I’m part of Asaase Radio, I can’t even deal with that and this. I mean I can’t understand it, what have I got to do with the same thing? I think someone sent it to me, so I forwarded it to Sammens [Samuel Attah-Mensah], and then I said where are my dividends?

“I don’t know where they have this, the imagination is crazy. For me, I even feel sad when you’re giving credit for someone’s hard work. It’s painful. On what basis? Because Sammens is my friend? Handling Asaase is even a bit of so much,” he clarified.

Mr. Otchere-Darko also extended his congratulations to ChannelOne TV’s management on their 6th anniversary, praising them for their remarkable choice of name for the station.

“By the way congratulations. I was telling Sammens the other day how come nobody used the name Channel One, because it’s such a simple, straightforward name for a TV station. And they kept it for 50 years for you guys. It’s such a great name, Citi TV was ok.”

—-

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital