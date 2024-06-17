One of the most celebrated journalists in the media industry, Umaru Sanda Amadu also known as ‘Cowboy Journalist’ has made an astonishing revelation that he never dreamt of making it in life while growing up.

Unlike many who harbour childhood dreams of grandeur, the celebrated Journalist spent his early years herding cattle with his father.

But he now anchors news bulletins including Eyewitness News and also hosts the weekly FaceToFace personality-driven discussion show on Citi FM and Channel One TV respectively and has won many awards.

Speaking as a special guest on Channel One TV’s entertainment and Lifestyle show Upside Down – co-hosted by Frema Adunyame and Nana Tuffour, the Cowboy Journalist offered a glimpse into his unexpected path to fame.

According to him, “Seriously, I never had a dream of making it in life… I was herding Cattle… from school in Temasco, on vacation, while some of my mates travelled abroad, for the one month that we would be at home I would rather go to the village at Asutuare and herd cattle… I was herding Cattle morning and afternoon but during the dry season, we take the cattle to the bush as late as 1 am… I didn’t have any dream of leaving anywhere beyond where I was”.

The most intense part of the interview was when the ‘FaceToFace’ host recounted how the headmaster of Asutsuare Basic School threatened to arrest his father for removing him from the school to go and herd cattle a month before the Basic Education Certificate Examination.

